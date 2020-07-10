Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Flashes Her Booty While Giving Him A Kiss

Brittany Matthews – the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – flaunted her curves while snuggling up to her boyfriend in her latest Instagram update. In the two-photo post, she sat on top of her beau while giving viewers an eyeful of her fit backside.

The fitness model often recruits Mahomes for her videos on the social media platform, and in this upload the two showed “PDA” for the camera. Matthews and Mahomes were out on a boat for the adorable pics.

The 24-year-old had her long blond hair up in a ponytail and sported a pair of sunglasses. She wore a white bikini with green floral print. Her top was not clearly visible, but her high-waist thong bottoms were front and center. The reigning Super Bowl MVP was shirtless, and had a backwards white hat with a pair of shades and two necklaces.

In the first snap, Matthews had her back to the camera while she sat on her boyfriend’s lap. The social media influencer grabbed the side of Mahomes’ head and planted a kiss on the right side of his face. Her knees were raised which helped to accentuate her toned legs and curvy booty that was on full display for her followers.

For the second photo, the couple sat in the same position but both Matthews and Mahomes looked off-camera. She had her left arm wrapped around the back of his neck, with a bottle of Gatorade in her hand. The Texas native looked to be mid-sentence while the photo was taken, and Mahomes had a smirk across his face. Once again, fans were treated to a glimpse of the model’s defined derriere.

Matthews added two heart emoji in her short caption about love. She uploaded the snaps on Thursday for her 511,000 Instagram followers. Many of them quickly noticed the boat-side pics, and more than 71,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over three hours after the post went live. The influencer received nearly 700 comments in short order. Her comment section was littered with compliments about her physique, and how cute the couple looked together.

“Immediately adds Booty by Britt to shopping cart,” one envious fan joked.

“I am extremely distracted, in a good way,” another added.

“My fav/perfect duo,” a follower wrote while adding a heart emoji.

“I’m not even a chiefs fan and I love these two lol,” an Instagram user responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Matthews flaunted her body in a leopard-print bikini. She posed on the shore of a beach for the three-photo set.