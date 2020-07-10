Hilary Duff Looks Flawless While Posing Outside For A Photo

Hilary Duff stunned in her most recent photo.

Singer and actress Hilary Duff took to Instagram on Thursday, July 9 to share a stunning photo of herself posing in her backyard. The 32-year-old mother of two shared the photo in promotion of a bottled beverage for children to help keep them hydrated.

In the first photo included in the double post, Duff lounged on top of what appeared to be a piece of outdoor furniture, a pink and green blanket visible behind her. The singer showed off a summery outfit that featured a long blue and white striped skirt which she paired with a cream colored tank top. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a gold pendant necklace and a ring.

Duff wore her blond curly hair in a half updo with some loose hair framing her face on either side. She appeared to be wearing some minimal makeup, including mascara and bright pink lipstick. She crossed one leg over the other and smiled at the camera while holding out a clear bottle of a beverage by the brand Creative Roots, who sponsored this particular post. This is a plant based low sugar drink for kids with a variety of fruity flavors.

In her caption, Duff discussed how much she likes this particular product because it helps keep her kids hydrated, something that is particularly important during hot summer days. She revealed that her children love the beverage so much that they have continuously been running out of it. She admitted she likes to drink it from time to time as well, she even included a photo of her holding up the empty bottle upside down, a look of disappointment upon her face.

Duff’s photo quickly gained attention online, racking up over 200,000 likes. She has a substantial audience on social media, with a total of 15.3 million Instagram followers. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the stunning photo as well as her summery outfit.

“This long skirt look bomb on you,” one social media user remarked.

“Love your skirt! Where did you get it? Attempting to restock my teacher wardrobe in the fall,” one person questioned.

“Omg! You look absolutely gorgeous in this!” another fan gushed.

Duff and her family have been very serious about practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis as The Inquisitr previously reported. Most recently she took to social media to slam people that did not wear face masks while attending social gatherings for the Fourth of July holiday.