Holly Sonders Rocks Instagram With Sizzling Video Featuring Booty, Cleavage In Snake-Print Bikini

Former Fox Sports host and golfer turned social media star Holly Sonders brought the sizzle to her popular Instagram feed once again on July 9, uploading a short video clip in which the 33-year-old documented herself dipping toes into the beachfront waters at Baja California’s Cabo San Lucas. In the 10-second clip, Sonders greeted the tide while sporting an ultra-skimpy bikini that featured a snakeskin pattern.

The post — which had racked up nearly 20,000 views in just over 30 minutes after going live — was geotagged to Cabo and in the caption that accompanied the steamy video, Sonders wrote that she missed Mexico.

The clip began with Sonders walking across the wet sand, quickly approaching the water that rushed toward her. As she did so, she held her video recording device out before her, which created a tempting shot in which her ample bosom, toned mid-section and hips were prominently displayed.

The curves and contours of her bustline were thoroughly accentuated by her bikini top, which was enhanced by a muted print resembling a snake’s scaly skin. The garment was held to her body by a series of straps that were tied together behind her neck and mid-back.

As Sonders reached the rushing waters, she turned around to offer her viewers a second glance at her toned physique. All the while, her eyes were masked by a pair of sunglasses with dark lenses and her brunette hair was pulled back tightly into a bun. Sonders further accessorized with a pair of large, hooped earrings.

Before the video reached its endpoint, Sonders manipulated the camera in such a way as to reveal a quick glance at her tight buns, which were adorned only with a matching snakeskin-printed thong. She also gave her followers — which now number nearly 500,000 on IG — a short look at the scenery, which included a rocky coastline in the distance in addition to the beaches and blue waters that dominated the clip.

In addition to the continually climbing view count, Sonders’ steamy video update had also inspired more than 150 comments as of this writing, many of which offered words of affirmation.

“You know what I love about you Holly? You’re a winner and as you know ‘winners get to do what they want.’ You look awesome!,” opined one exuberant fan.

“Mexico misses you,” wrote another in reference to Sonders’ caption.

“Gorgeous Holly,” commented a third admirer.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Sonders flaunted her booty in a picture that featured her posing in racy, pink bodysuit mere hours before uploading her video update.