Cop Gives Update On Search For Naya Rivera, Says Her Body ‘May Never Come Back Up’

Sergeant Kevin Donoghue from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the “slow-going search process” currently ongoing to find former Glee actress Naya Rivera, reported Hollywood Life.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 33-year-old is missing and presumed dead after her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, was found alone in a boat at Lake Piru in California. She reportedly rented a boat on Wednesday, intending to spend the day with her son on the water.

When Josey was found, he was wearing a life vest and told authorities that his mother had gone for a swim and not returned.

According to the Hollywood Life article, 50 personnel were employed in the surrounding area where Rivera was last seen on Wednesday. By Thursday morning, that number was increased to 100.

The initial search for Rivera has turned into a “recovery mission,” as authorities have declared she is now presumed dead.

Donoghue also shared another update, adding, “If the body is entangled in something beneath the water, it may never come back up.”

During the press conference, the sergeant attempted to explain why the search parties and divers were having so much difficulty searching the lake for the actress. He said that visibility in the lake was poor, comparing it to visibility in the ocean, which is usually better.

“In this particular lake, in that area, there’s a lot of trees and plants and such that are under the water that can cause entanglements. Makes it unsafe for the divers and it makes a more complicated search.”

The outlet learned that divers only had “less than one foot of visibility in the water in daylight.”

While Lake Piru “spans four miles in length and covers 1,240 surface acres,” searchers are focusing on the area where Rivera’s boat was discovered, which contains approximately “30 feet of water.”

From there, they have started to work their way outward. Donoghue addressed criticism toward the Ventura County police officers and search party, noting that the process was going slowly because of “visibility that’s really limited.”

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Unfortunately, Lake Piru has a reputation for drownings. Over the years, there have been multiple drownings reported at the lake. Its cold waters and high winds combine to make dangerous conditions for swimmers. Many of the people who succumbed to the lake were not wearing life jackets, as was also the case with Rivera.

Donoghue also discussed the dangerous elements of swimming at Lake Piru, adding that there are no undercurrents like in the ocean, but the “hypothermic elements of being in cold water could affect some people.”

It is not clear if that was what happened in Rivera’s case.

The search will continue, Donoghue assured. He said they had multiple experts available who knew the lake exceptionally well, including “where debris pockets might be.”

He further asserted that they would do everything in their power to find Rivera.