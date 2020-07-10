WWE Rumors: Company May Have Signed Tessa Blanchard, Possible Debut Appearance Revealed

According to WrestlingNews.co, Tessa Blanchard may have signed a contract with WWE. The report also notes that she could make her debut at the next Evolution show.

As the article states, Pro Wrestling Unlimited recently announced that WWE could be set to host another all-women’s pay-per-view on August 30. The first Evolution show took place in 2018, but the event may not have been a one-off show after all.

If the show goes ahead, Blanchard is expected to show up and surprise fans. However, the former Impact Wrestling star is reportedly keeping quiet about her future plans at the moment. This could be to keep her reported arrival in WWE a secret.

WrestlingNews.co‘s sources haven’t heard anything about Blanchard joining the company, but the outlet speculates that Blanchard signing with WWE could be getting kept under wraps from within the company.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Blanchard has been linked with a move to WWE since parting ways with her former company. WWE officials have reportedly “sent out feelers,” but it remains to be seen if she’s responded to them.

Blanchard has reportedly been on WWE’s radar for a while, but the company was discouraged from hiring her due to her reputation. The daughter of Tully Blanchard is supposedly difficult to work with, and she was embroiled in controversy recently after being accused of harassing other female wrestlers.

As The Inquisitr report highlights, Blanchard was reportedly released by Impact Wrestling after she failed to send in promos for the company’s weekly television show. She was booked to defend her World Championship at the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view, and her release came as a huge surprise to wrestling fans.

Blanchard is one of the hottest free agents on the market right now, however, and it’s understandable why WWE might be interested. She has also wrestled for the company in the past. Blanchard was used as an enhancement talent on NXT a few years ago, and she participated in a Mae Young Classic tournament. Since then, however, she’s become one of the top female wrestlers in the entire industry.

Blanchard made history by becoming Impact’s first woman World Champion. If she joins WWE, it’s unlikely that she’ll be featured in any intergender wrestling matches. However, with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair currently out of action, she could find herself being pushed as a major star in WWE’s women’s division.

Of course, if Blanchard hasn’t signed with WWE already, she might join AEW or another rival promotion.