‘The Witcher’ Season 1: Henry Cavill Would Stand In Rain And Roll In Mud In Order To Make Geralt Perfect

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix’s The Witcher. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Henry Cavill was well and truly a fan of The Witcher before he signed up to Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s adaptation. However, a recent interview with Vanity Fair reveals just how far the star would go in order to get the part right.

Largely, fans have approved of Cavill’s interpretation of Geralt. It was certainly huge shoes to fill with the separate book and gaming fanbases ready to pounce on a less than perfect rendition. In fact, the hardest critic was probably Cavill himself. Already, he has revealed that he wore the costume home in order to make sure it looked less pristine in order to get the look down pat.

However, his latest interview also revealed that he would stand in the rain as well as roll about in the mud in order to get the look just right.

“We need more dirt on me,” Cavill would tell the costumers.

They would respond by dabbing on small amounts of cosmetic dirt, to which Cavill was not impressed.

“I’d go stand out in the rain. Sometimes I’d roll around in puddles. I would just try and get as much of the world on me, so this character looked like he had lived within it.”

Netflix

Geralt is a witcher, or a mutant human creature, that is tasked with scouring the countryside and killing monsters for those willing to pay him. As a result of this, it certainly made little sense to have a pristine character in the TV series.

During Season 1, Geralt was certainly shown fighting some of the monsters from both the game and book versions of The Witcher. However, his main story arc revolved around Ciri (Freya Allan), a character that he was tasked with looking after due to the Law of Surprise.

Throughout the first season, Geralt and Ciri did not meet up at all, the series showrunner preferring to keep their story separate in order to develop the characters individually. This led to timelines that were not concurrent. However, Season 2 will follow a more linear timeline now that Geralt and Ciri have finally met up.

As for when viewers will get to see Season 2 remains to be seen. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, production has halted on all filming for networks and studios. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, it is expected that filming will recommence in August.