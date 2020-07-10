Nicole Thorne Goes Topless In Just A Pair Of Skintight Blue Jeans

Brunette beauty Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers in her latest post, a sizzling snap in which she rocked nothing but a pair of tight blue jeans. The picture was taken in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated.

Not much of Nicole’s background was visible in the shot, where she shared two side-by-side snaps of her bare back and bodacious booty. Nicole rocked a pair of jeans by the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as the caption of the post, and the bottoms fit her like a second skin. The jeans were high-waisted, with the waistband settling right at her natural waist and accentuating her hourglass figure.

The denim clung to her pert posterior, and there was distressed detailing underneath each cheek, showing off an extra bit of skin. The photo was cropped just a few inches down her thighs, so not all of her legs were visible in the frame, but there was still plenty for her followers to love.

On top, Nicole wore nothing at all, and turned her body away from the camera so that she didn’t reveal too much. In the shot on the left, Nicole had one of her arms positioned right over her ample chest so that while a tantalizing amount of side boob was visible, most of her curves were obscured. Her skin looked flawless, and her pose accentuated her slim waist.

Nicole’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her back in soft waves, and her beauty look was natural, with what appeared to be a hint of pink highlighting her plump pout.

In the shot on the left, Nicole’s body was angled more away from the camera and her arm was positioned flat against her side, so none of her chest was visible in the shot. She still served up a sultry look over her shoulder as she posed for the steamy snap.

Her fans absolutely loved the sexy update, and the post racked up over 15,800 likes within 13 hours, as well as 164 comments from her eager followers.

“You’re such a babe,” one fan commented, followed by a heart emoji.

“Gorgeous as always Nicole,” another follower added.

“Perfection,” one fan wrote simply.

“Looking so hot,” another follower remarked, including several flame emoji in the comment.

