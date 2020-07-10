Zendaya And John David Washington Film ‘Malcolm & Marie’ During Pandemic

Created by 'Euphoria' showrunner Sam Levinson, the film was made over a 15-day span and abided by COVID-19 restrictions.

With COVID-19 restrictions making it nearly impossible for films and TV shows to shoot amid the pandemic, most have been forced to halt production—but Euphoria creator Sam Levinson found a way to make it work and filmed Malcolm & Marie at a remote location.

Malcolm & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington, began filming June 17 and was completed on July 2, reported Deadline. The movie was shot on 33 acres of land at the Caterpillar House in Carmel, California. By keeping the cast and crew small and forcing them to quarantine for two weeks prior to filming, production was able to abide by CDC regulations.

The Malcolm & Marie cast and crew were required to be tested before arriving on location and were mandated to daily temperature checks. The participants were not permitted to leave the quarantine location for the entirety of filming and sanitized all set equipment regularly. No more than 12 people were permitted on set at any given time.

For meals, the team had a chef cook for them and ate on plasticware only. There was limited capacity allowed in the home’s common areas, and doctors and other medical professionals were consulted throughout the entirety of the production process.

Levinson revealed that he did not begin writing the script until Euphoria production was shut down in March and was able to complete it as well as acquire the cast and crew by the first day of filming in June. Levinson partnered with his wife Ashley, a producer for Bombshell, for the project. Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Will Greenfield, Aaron Gilbert, Washington, and Zendaya are all credited as executive producers for the film.

All we know so far about Malcolm & Marie is that it has similarities to the 2019 Oscar-nominated film Marriage Story and depicts a number of social themes that speak to the current climate.

Zendaya took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her and Washington from the film and confirm the project. She captioned the image with the title of the movie.

Malcolm & Marie seems to have paved the way for the return of film production around the world. The U.K. announced earlier this week that they will be lifting restrictions for those looking to film there, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Although theaters are starting to reopen across the country, it is unknown whether Malcolm & Marie will be released in theaters or if it will be picked up by a streaming service.