WWE News: Peyton Royce Opens Up About Romantic Relationship With Shawn Spears

WWE superstar Peyton Royce was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where she opened up about how she fell for her husband, Shawn Spears. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Royce revealed that they met while they were both in WWE’s developmental system, and she took a liking to him straight away.

According to Royce, she felt an instant connection to her future husband. She also revealed that she was keen to get into the ring with him prior to their relationship.

“I was just drawn to him. Yeah, straight away, I just thought he was so attractive. I looked up to him because he was so good and so anytime we got extra training in the ring and I knew he was going to be taking training, I was like, I have to be in that session.”

As previously documented by The Inquisitr, the couple tied the knot last year. However, some fans have wondered if the couple’s marriage has posed problems for Royce. Spears also addressed this question during an interview, and his answer was similar to his wife’s.

Spears — who wrestled as Tye Dillinger in WWE — is now a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster. Royce opened up about his decision to join the company during the interview, revealing that she wasn’t worried about getting backstage heat in WWE.

“I wanted him to be happy. I wanted him to be happy and I never thought of it like that. I just thought what was important to me was his happiness.”

Royce’s marriage to the former WWE star doesn’t appear to have affected her position in the company. As one-half of The IIconics along with Billie Kay, she appears on Monday Night Raw regularly. The duo used to be Women’s Tag Team Champions, but they were absent from television for months after losing the titles.

AEW and WWE are currently locked in a ratings battle, but inter-promotional relationships aren’t rare. Adam Cole and Britt Baker are also a couple, and Cole is just off the back of a historic NXT Championship reign.

During the interview, Royce also talked about her favorite Spears match. According to the WWE superstar, his 2019 match against Cody Rhodes in AEW gave her “chills.” She also revealed that it took place during their honeymoon.

Royce said that they were on vacation in Hawaii at the time. This caused them to fly to Chicago so Spears could wrestle. They flew back to the island afterward so they could enjoy the rest of their romantic getaway.