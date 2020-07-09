San Diego Comic-Con: Final ‘Vikings’ Panel To Include Past Star Travis Fimmel

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes sandwich to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this year’s San Diego Comic-Con will be a virtual event thanks to the current coronavirus pandemic. With the event only two weeks away, news is starting to emerge regarding the panels available. The latest announcement is regarding the historical drama series, Vikings.

According to TV Insider, the upcoming panel will include Travis Fimmel, who played the main character Ragnar Lothbrok for four seasons. He will join fellow cast members Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Alex Ludwig (Bjorn Ironside), Clive Standen (Rollo), and Jordan Patrick Smith (Ubbe). In addition, the show’s creator and writer, Micheal Hirst will be there and the panel, titled, Vikings: A Look Back with The Lothbroks, will be hosted by TV Guide‘s senior writer, Kate Hahn.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

Fimmel was an original cast member for History’s hit historical TV series. His character, Ragnar, was instrumental to the storyline. However, in the second part of Season 4, the fearsome Viking warrior was killed by King Aelle (Ivan Kaye). Since then, the story has continued via his many sons borne to Lagertha, and his second wife, Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland). In addition, another potential son, Magnus (Dean Ridge), was also included briefly in the TV series.

While many fans will be excited to learn of the inclusion of Fimmel in this year’s panel, there is further thrilling news. This comes by way of the announcement that the panel will also include an exclusive sneak peek of the final half of Season 6 of Vikings.

Currently, History Channel has aired the first ten episodes of Season 6, which will be the final season. As yet, there is no premiere date for the last ten episodes. However, considering the previous schedule for Vikings and the fact that the episodes were filmed and completed some time ago, it is anticipated that the final installment will likely air from late November or early December. Fans are also anticipating that the new clip will reveal this premiere date.

While the panel will contain these celebrities, all will be dialing in remotely in order to maintain social distancing requirements. Also, because San Diego Comic-Con is now a virtual event, all panels will be able to be viewed by the public. The Vikings panel will, therefore, be available to view on YouTube on Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m. PT.