Kate Upton Sports Tiny Pink Shorts And Deadlifts 110 Pounds On Instagram

Model and actress Kate Upton provided an impressive show for her 6.2 million Instagram fans on Thursday afternoon.

Not only did she look fresh and stylish, but the blond beauty displayed her athletic prowess in the quick video. Over 125,000 dedicated fans hit the “like” button in the first hour in was online.

Kate was captured training in a small gym. She wore bubble-gum pink short-shorts that flaunted her long tan legs. The color matched her tie-dyed sweatshirt, for which she credited Ben Bruno Training.

The clip began with her positioned at one end of a metal lifting bar with a substantial stack of black weights attached. She stood with straight legs and feet about shoulder-width apart to maintain stability.

Her eyes were closed and her chin was down in a moment of preparation. Her hands were clasped together briefly.

Almost immediately she looked up, and extended both arms out to her sides, purposefully swaying them forward and back. She took a deep breath and puffed her cheeks out as she exhaled, then gyrated both shoulders and hips simultaneously in an adorable little shimmy.

She made eye contact and half-grinned at the camera for an instant before returning her attention to the task at hand.

With evenly bent knees and a straight back, Kate squatted until her toned thighs were perpendicular to the ground. She grasped the end of the bar with both hands and returned to a standing position in one swift movement.

She adjusted her stance, then briefly held the weight with her arms extended straight in front of her before embarking upon a series of squatting lifts.

A male voice, presumably her trainer Ben Bruno, was heard coaching Kate from off-camera throughout the video.

As she began her third squat, he blurted, “Sheeeesh!”

Kate completed six admirable lifts during the video.

She maintained intense focus throughout the exercise. Her furrowed brow and slightly pursed lips verified the extent of her concentration.

“Pull hard!” exclaimed the man, still off-camera as her encouraged her to complete one more lift.

She finished the set with visible effort, but still smoothly and gracefully.

She set the weights down and popped back into a standing position with her hands on her hips. She had wide triumphant grin on her face.

“Damn, bro!” congratulated her trainer.

Kate’s Instagram followers were also quick to praise her stunning physique and strength.

“I love this and the sweatshirt!” exclaimed one fan, referring to the accompanying caption.

Ben Bruno Training disagreed with the fan in a comment directly following.

“I think the deadlift is more impressive,” he responded sweetly.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Kate has been spending a lot of quarantine time training in the gym to keep up her killer figure.