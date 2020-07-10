‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Friday: Devon Wins Over Elena

The Young and the Restless preview for Friday, July 10 brings a carnival that originally aired on July 3, 2019. Victor finally lets his daughters know about the experimental treatment he started to combat his rare blood disease, and they express concern. However, the carnival ends up serving as a wonderful trip back in time for Devon and Elena while Nikki and Victor also managed to enjoy themselves.

Romance and intrigue took center stage at a carnival in Genoa City, while the Newmans received disturbing news, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) enjoyed their time together at the carnival, and she wondered if her husband enjoyed stepping a bit out of his comfort zone at the fair. Earlier, Victor had let his family know about a new experimental protocol he planned to try for his rare blood disease. Although Victoria (Amelia Heinle) suspected that her parents weren’t telling them everything about possible side effects, Nikki denied Victoria’s concerns.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) talked about where she’d been since leaving Genoa City. He let his ex-fiance know that she should have trusted him. Then, her husband, Calvin (John Burke), showed up, and he wanted answers too. Chelsea made introductions, and when she hugged Nick goodbye, her husband looked on suspiciously.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

At Devon’s (Bryton James), he told Elena (Brytni Sarpy) that they were headed on a date that would take them back in time. Little did she know he meant a carnival. After enjoying plenty of the fun atmosphere, Elena agreed with Devon that it took her back to simpler times. Devon and Elena ran into Nikki and Victor, enjoying themselves. After a few jokes and some conversation, the couples parted ways, and Nikki noted that she didn’t know how Devon made it through losing Neil (Kristoff St. John) so soon after Hilary (Mishael Morgan) along with their unborn child. When Nate and Elena got home, she placed a small bear that he’d won for her during a carnival game next to a photo of him, Neil, and Lily (Christel Khalil). She declared it the perfect gift.

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) cried about her problems to her mom, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Earlier, Phyllis made plans for her new penthouse at The Grand Phoenix Hotel, but she had to make a deal with the devil even to get the hotel going. As for Summer, her job is on the line because of her partying ways. Also, she and Theo (Tyler Johnson) are on the rocks because of her drinking and flippant attitude.