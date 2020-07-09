WWE News: Superstar Teases Future Match With Brock Lesnar

WWE’s Karrion Kross is a fairly recent addition to the NXT roster, but the superstar has revealed that he wants to face Brock Lesnar in a WrestleMania main event.

During an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast, by way of WrestlingNews.co, Kross stated that Lesnar is the “measuring stick” when it comes to professional wrestlers. His desire to face “The Beast Incarnate” also appears to be coming from a place of wanting to draw money and attract a wide fan base.

“I think that he is a guy that transcended sports entertainment. He is in mainstream entertainment. I think that figures like that in our business are pretty important. We always need new fans. We always want to create new fans. I think there are people who can engage the hardcore fans nonstop, easily, no problem, the purists I guess you can say. Then there are people that have a mainstream entertainment appeal.”

Kross went on to say that The Rock is the biggest draw in professional wrestling, but that’s also because he’s the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. The NXT superstar believes that Lesnar is the closest thing the company has to a superstar of that high-profile status at the moment.

NXT superstars don’t always get pushed to the main event on the main roster, however, so Kross might have to wait for an opportunity at Lesnar. Matt Riddle has also expressed an interest in facing the former Universal Champion, but Lesnar told him was reportedly insulted by his words. It remains to be seen if he’ll respond to Kross in a similar way.

When Kross was asked about how NXT stars have been poorly portrayed on the main roster, he stated that he’s just focusing on his character presentation on the black-and-gold brand for now. The superstar is getting a major push, and he seems tipped for big things in WWE.

Kross also stated that he’s enjoying his time in NXT. He revealed that he doesn’t pay attention to what’s happening “anywhere else” as he wants to make a name for himself where he is at the moment.

As documented by The Inquisitr, Kross is reportedly being fast-tracked to the main roster. He joined the company earlier this year after his contract with Impact Wrestling expired. There were also rumors that he joined NXT for main roster money. If that’s the case, WWE management will want to cash in on their investment in the near future.