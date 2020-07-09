Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Aerial Yoga Skills In New Instagram Video

Lindsey Pelas showed off her impressive fitness skills while doing aerial yoga with turquoise silks. The model shared the video on her Instagram account on Thursday, July 9.

The 30-second clip showed Lindsey climbing up the silks, engaging all of her muscles to do so. She then flipped upside-down and twirled, her leg wrapped in the ribbons. She held onto two silks, stretching her legs far apart from each other, doing a full split.

The video was an ad for an energy drink, and, at one point, she held the can in her hand and took a long sip from it.

The blond bombshell wore a black crop top emblazoned with the energy drink’s logo in white lettering. The low-cut tank gave viewers a peek at her cleavage. Her tanned and toned midriff was on full display.

She paired the ensemble with tiny, hot pink shorts that showcased her derriere and flaunted all of her curves.

She smiled widely throughout the video, showing off her pearly white teeth.

She wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail. Her roots were a chocolate brown, while the locks in the ponytail were a platinum blond, giving her tresses a two-toned look.

As for her makeup, Lindsey opted to go with a relatively fresh-faced look, apparently choosing products that only enhanced her natural beauty.

Her dark brows appeared to be groomed and shaped; they arched high over her green eyes. Her upper and lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks looked to be dusted with a hint of bronzer, making her sculpted cheekbones pop.

She looked to wear a deep rose shade on her lips.

Lindsey’s dedicated followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to compliment the model on her athleticism and fearless nature.

“Wow! That was very athletic,” commented one social media user.

“In my next life I’d like to be reincarnated as those blue curtains,” joked another fan.

“Badass!” declared a third person, punctuating their comment with multiple muscle emoji.

“Aerobicized,” shared a fourth follower, adding a heart eye emoji. “J’adore.”

At the time of this writing, the video racked up over 10,000 likes, received more than 48,500 views, and gained over 230 comments.

In a recent post shared by Lindsey, she dazzled for the Fourth of July, wowing her 8.9 million followers by wearing a cleavage-baring red, white, and blue ensemble. The patriotic pic scored more than 107,000 likes as of press time.