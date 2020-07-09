Feds Are So Worried Ghislaine Maxwell Might Kill Herself That They Gave Her Paper Clothes, ‘AP’ Reports

Federal officials are so concerned that Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and confidant Ghislaine Maxwell might try to follow in her former lover’s footsteps and take her own life that they’ve been forced to take special measures. Authorities have given her paper clothing and have taken away the so-called “madam’s” other clothing and bedsheets in order to protect her, AP News reports.

Maxwell is currently being held at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where conditions are reportedly difficult. She is charged with abusing at exploiting minors in cooperation with Epstein, who killed himself last August while in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. Maxwell is said to have arranged and contributed to Epstein’s abuse of minor girls from 1994 to 1997.

Epstein was being held on charges related to sex-trafficking, including abusing minors before taking his own life at the age of 66. Epstein’s death raised concerns after he was able to take his own life despite having guards stationed outside of his cell.

Maxwell has also been given extra security outside of her cell in order to protect her from other inmates who might seek to harm her, and to protect her from herself. She was also given a cellmate so that she always has someone present with her while she awaits trial.

The disgraced socialite was arrested in New Hampshire where she was hiding out in her million-dollar estate until last Thursday.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr weighed in on Maxwell’s current predicament, saying that she wouldn’t be allowed to have the same fate as Epstein.

Rob Kim / Getty Images

Barr said that he was “livid” that Epstein was allowed to kill himself and that he asked those responsible for Maxwell’s safety to share “specifically the protocols they’re following, and we have a number redundancy systems to monitor the situation.”

“And as you will recall, after he committed suicide I said that I was confident that we would continue to pursue this case vigorously and — pursue anyone who’s complicit in it,” he said. “And so I’m very happy that we were able to get Miss Maxwell.”

Barr also said that his team hopes to speak with Prince Andrew, who was close to Epstein, as ABC News reports.

“Definitely the department wants to talk to Prince Andrew, that’s why the Southern District has been making efforts to communicate and to arrange an interview with him,” Barr said. “The department is communicating with him and made it clear that we’d like to interview him.”

Maxwell will have her first hearing remotely on July 14.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.