Larsa Pippen Rocks A Sexy Silver Mini Dress To Celebrate Her Birthday

Reality television star Larsa Pippen gave her 1.9 million Instagram followers a peek into her birthday celebrations with one of her recent Instagram updates, in which she rocked a sexy silver dress covered in sequins. She didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the picture appeared to have been captured in her luxurious backyard, which has been the backdrop of numerous selfies on her Instagram page.

Larsa’s backyard was all dolled up for the occasion, with a huge balloon arch of dark pink, pale pink and white balloons on the other side of the pool, across from her. Her name was spelled out in large letters hanging from the balloon arch, and the pool itself was filled with small balls in the same colors.

The dress Larsa wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture. A low-cut neckline flaunted a serious amount of cleavage, and the look had some structured shoulders and long sleeves. Cut-outs on either side of her ribs showed off an extra hint of skin, and the hem of the dress came just a few inches down her curvaceous thighs, leaving her long legs on full display.

Larsa paired the glamorous dress with heels that had clear tops, which elongated her legs. The sparkling fabric of the garment captured the light, and looked stunning against Larsa’s bronzed skin.

Larsa’s long locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down Larsa’s chest in soft waves. The sun shone down on her, illuminating some of her hair as well as the sequins on her dress.

Her beauty look was likewise glamorous, with what looked like black eyeliner and long lashes to accentuate her stunning eyes, and a soft nude hue on her lips. She didn’t add many accessories to the dress, allowing the statement look to speak for itself.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 20,000 likes within one hour, as well as 397 comments.

“You are very, very stylish and beautiful,” one fan commented, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“Looking good on your birthday,” another follower remarked.

“QUEEN,” one fan exclaimed, followed by a flame emoji and two heart eyes emoji.

“You sure you have 4 kids? You look good,” a fourth fan added, impressed by Larsa’s fit figure.

