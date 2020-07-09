Salma Hayek Flashes Cleavage In Pink Lingerie In New Instagram Photo

Actress Salma Hayek shared a new photo to her Instagram feed today, and her followers have been showing their love in the comments section, to say the least. The 53-year-old posted a throwback image on Thursday from a shoot where she wore pink lingerie with lacy black trim while posing on a bed with white sheets. The Grown Ups star had her cleavage on full display in the old picture as she leaned forward and stared into the camera, with her dark brown hair falling at the sides of her face.

Salma appeared to be wearing matching dark pink eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. Despite appearing blurry in the photo, the actress wore a silver ring with a large purple stone on her left ring finger. She noted in the caption that the snap was a throwback by using the “#tbt” hashtag. In under an hour, the update brought in almost 250,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.

Salma received replies in both Spanish and English, but the use of emoji across the board proved that they were all struck by the new picture. Hundreds of red-heart and heart-eyes emoji were left underneath the Instagram post, echoing the sentiments her followers paired with them.

“This is why I’m against the Mexico/ US border wall,” one fan joked.

“Absolutely stunning!! You truly are a Goddess,” a second added.

Despite her ageless beauty, the photo does appear to have been from several years ago. Other photos from this specific shoot can be found across the internet, but it isn’t clear what year they were taken.

The sexy new upload from Salma is a follow-up of sorts to a throwback she shared two weeks ago — a clip from her time on the From Dusk till Dawn set. The boomerang-style video featured Salma dancing briefly in a maroon bra with matching bottoms that were accented with gold embellishments. The 1996 movie also starred George Clooney, Juliette Lewis, and Harvey Keitel.

In the comments section from that video, fans fawned over her with fire emoji and thousands of compliments. Followers called the scene “legendary” and “iconic.” The post brought in over 1.17 million likes and 21,000-plus replies. It’s one of Salma’s most popular Instagram posts to date.

It isn’t just sexy photos and videos that have fans of the American-Mexican actress going crazy. Just two days ago, Salma shared a makeup-free selfie to her timeline, showing off her natural beauty and wowing her fans.