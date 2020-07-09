Nastia Liukin Shows Off Tiny Waist In Sequined Bodysuit With Belt On Instagram

Nastia Liukin was pretty in pink in the latest post that was added to her Instagram feed. The sizzling new update was composed of three new images that showed off her slender figure.

The first photo in the deck captured the model outside with a clear blue sky overhead. She appeared in the middle of the frame where she was posed on a rooftop with several buildings and tall palm trees at her back. Nastia cocked her head to the side and raised one arm toward the sky while she gathered the bottom of her ponytail in her hand. She rested her opposite arm on her thigh and showed off her flashy manicure that boasted a rhinestone on each nail.

The second image in the series showed the gymnast posed in the same beautiful setting, but that time she struck a more confident pose while the last photo showed the model standing in profile. That time, she closed her eyes and tilted her head up to the sky. In each of the photos, she was wearing the same sexy outfit that showed off her figure.

Nastia rocked a curve-hugging bodysuit that boasted a pink fabric that was adorned with sequins to match. The top of the outfit featured a sweetheart neckline, and it left her shoulders and slender arms on full display. The middle of the garment was tight on her midsection, and she dressed it up with a knotted black belt that helped to accentuate her tiny midsection and waist.

The lower half of the Olympian’s bodysuit was tight on her thigh and appeared to be looser on the bottom. Nastia kept her looked basic and wore a pair of small diamond earrings as her only accessory. She slicked back her long, blond tresses in a flirty ponytail that had a fountain-like spout.

The social media star also made sure to rock an expert application of makeup that complemented her ensemble. Nastia appeared to wear eyeshadow and blush that matched the color of her bodysuit. It also looked like she wore a few coats of mascara and a light pink gloss.

Fans have been quick to shower the triple-update with appreciation. Within minutes, the photo earned 2,000 likes and 12-plus comments.

“As good as it gets Nastia, that’s not a throwback it’s more like a throwforward!!!” one follower commented alongside a series of hearts.

“You look beautiful nastialiukin,” another fan added.

“Looking good nastialiukin,” a third fan chimed in on the post.

“You shine I the pink suit,” one more added.