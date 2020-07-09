Kylie Jenner Suns Herself In Revealing Orange Bikini

Stunner Kylie Jenner looked incredible lounging in the mid-summer sunshine in her most recent Instagram post on Thursday afternoon.

The multifaceted celebrity shared a series of sizzling images that piqued the interest of her 184 million followers. A staggering 1.2 million fans liked the post in the first 15 minutes it was online.

Kylie wore a striking orange bikini that popped against the earthy tones of the enormous rock formation upon which she sat.

The top of the suit was a halter design, which flattered her curvaceous bust. A hint of underboob peeked out beneath the rounded cups.

High-cut matching bottoms wrapped around her hips, flaunting her narrow waist. Kylie’s world-famous curves swelled alluringly from below the straps.

In the first image, she was perched languidly on the ground with her long tanned legs stretched out in front of her. Her left knee was raised slightly and both feet were pointed. She balanced her weight on both arms, which were extended behind her.

Her head was tilted back to one side, letting the sunlight kiss her bare neck and beautiful face. Her eyes were closed, and her expression was serene and relaxed.

The following image captured Kylie in a similar position, but she arched her back fully and let her head drop all the way back. The vibrant desert sunshine spilled across her decolletage and accentuated her ample cleavage and chiseled shoulders.

The picture was visually split into three horizontal sections. Kylie posed in the foreground, at the base of an enormous rock formation. The middle of the image displayed a rugged elevation that stretched high into the air behind her, which then transitioned to a brilliant blue sky with just a hint of fluffy clouds.

The man perched on the rocks high behind Kylie in the last photo was unidentified, but appears to be her friend Fai Khadra. According to Elle magazine, they were vacationing with a small group in the Utah desert.

There has been a lot of speculation on the status of their relationship lately, but the pair seem to be just platonic friends.

Rumor has it that Kylie may still be trying to work things out with ex Travis Scott, who is the father of her daughter Stormi.

Kylie’s Instagram followers were quick to compliment her gorgeous appearance in the post, but most comments and questions centered around her companion.

“Where that dude come from!?” inquired one fan.

“It’s cool how @yourboyfai just magically appears in pic 3,” joked a second person.

“You go back to Travis,” suggested a third user.

“Fai is the new Travis,” conjectured a fourth follower.