WWE Rumors: The Undisputed Era Members Reportedly Not Keen On Joining Main Roster

According to Sportskeeda, The Undisputed Era stable — Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong — has been offered a chance to join the main roster. However, some members of the group don’t want to leave NXT.

The report states that the stable is expected to debut on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown around SummerSlam time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and WWE’s taping schedule, though, there is some concern about leaving Full Sail among the teammates.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the positive COVID-19 cases in WWE have increased in recent weeks. There are reportedly over 30 confirmed cases at the moment, even though the company is keeping the names of the affected persons close to the vest for now.

WWE officials want to move the entire stable to the main roster, even though Adam Cole is arguably the most popular member. He lost the NXT Championship to Keith Lee at this week’s Great American Bash show, bringing an end to his historic reign. Cole’s run was one of the longest in the black-and-gold brand’s history, and he will be regarded as one of the best champions for years to come.

According to the report, the black-and-gold brand has no further plans for Cole or his allies. They’ve accomplished all there is to achieve on the black-and-gold brand, which is why WWE wants them to move elsewhere. As of this writing, officials are still trying to convince the team to make the switch.

WWE was reportedly set to have a Superstar Shakeup after WrestleMania, but those plans were canceled due to the pandemic. The original plan was reportedly to keep the Undisputed Era on NXT and help lesser-used main roster superstars get over on the black-and-gold brand.

The Sportskeeda report also notes that Cole, O’Reilly, Fish and Strong might be worried about their position on the card should they move brands. Superstars such as Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler have barely featured on television since moving to Monday Night Raw.

There is reportedly a fear among the NXT roster that their careers could follow in a similar trajectory. Some sources have claimed that the Undisputed Era fears being “left behind,” even though there are currently no long-term plans for them in NXT moving forward either.

Cole and his stablemates are regarded as top future stars in WWE, so it’s highly likely that they’d be used on the main roster. The coronavirus has also resulted in a depleted roster, which means that there are some places up for grabs.