Vicky Aisha Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks Plunging Top In Latest Instagram Post

On Thursday, July 9, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a stunning snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The close-up photo showed the 28-year-old posing in front of a white curtain at an undisclosed location. Vicky was bathed in golden light, making her skin look absolutely radiant. She crossed her arms and tilted her head to the side, as she looked directly at the photographer, parting her full lips.

The Instagram star sizzled in a ribbed gray off-the-shoulder top. The plunging garment put her ample cleavage on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a good view of the tattoos on her shoulders and arms. As for jewelry, Vicky wore numerous silver earrings and a matching hoop nose ring.

The tattooed model used a leopard print scrunchie to pull back her platinum blond hair in a top knot bun with loose pieces framing her face. She opted to forgo wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be making reference to her tan skin.

The tantalizing post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 27,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are such a beauty,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Wow!!!! I love this photo… you’re absolutely stunning,” added a different devotee.

“How does it feel to [be] the hottest girl on Instagram?” remarked another follower.

“You are so beautiful @vicky_aisha I don’t have words to say how beautiful you are,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a red heart emoji.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post provocative pictures that show her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Last week, she uploaded a suggestive selfie, in which she wore a tiny camo-print bandeau bikini top while sitting in an outdoor hot tub. That post has been liked over 30,000 times since it was shared.