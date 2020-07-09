NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Finalizing Deals With Jamal Crawford, Michael Beasley

With multiple key players having opted out of participating in the NBA’s 22-team restart of the 2019-20 season, the Brooklyn Nets will feature the most depleted roster among squads resuming action at the league’s bubble environment near Orlando, Florida later this month. In order to help compensate for the loss of personnel, the Nets are bringing in a pair of notable veterans — guard Jamal Crawford and forward Michael Beasley — according to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania.

Charania tweeted that Crawford had come to terms on a deal with Brooklyn on Wednesday; he reported on negotiations between the Nets and Beasley via Twitter less than three hours later.

The reported addition of both Crawford and Beasley comes in the wake of guard Spencer Dinwiddie and center DeAndre Jordan both electing to opt out of the restart amid their testing positive for COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, the Nets’ star players — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — are rehabbing injuries.

For his part, Irving has made only 20 appearances for the Nets this season due to a myriad of injuries; he underwent surgery on his shoulder in February. Meanwhile, Durant hasn’t experienced live action since Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals when, as a member of the Golden State Warriors, he suffered a ruptured Achilles.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, the months-long suspension of the ’19-20 campaign due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had given fans hope that Durant could make an unexpected return to the hardwood, but he and the Nets ultimately elected to err on the side of caution with regard to his rehab process.

Although Crawford and Beasley wouldn’t come close to replacing the production the Nets have lost due to opt outs and injuries, both players have extensive experience in the league and have been known to light up the scoreboard.

Christian Peterson / Getty Images

The 40-year-old Crawford, who last played for the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19, was one of the league’s most electrifying bench scorers and streak shooters for a number of years. Over nearly two decades in the Association, he appeared in more than 1,300 games, averaging nearly 15 points and just over three assists per contest while making 2,220 three-pointers (the eighth most all-time).

As for Beasley, the former No. 2 overall pick in 2008 never lived up to his pre-draft reputation, however he likely has a lot of basketball left in him at age 31 and he’s shown himself to be a dynamic and effective scorer in stretches throughout his career. Beasley last played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the ’18-19 season, averaging seven points per game over 26 appearances. In his career, he’s averaged nearly 20 points and more than seven rebounds per 36 minutes.