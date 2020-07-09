Sommer Ray Shares Sizzling-Hot Throwback Video, Notes It Was One Of Her ‘First Ever’ Viral Clips

Fitness model Sommer Ray shared a stunning throwback video on her Instagram page on Thursday. She provided a bit of context in the caption and even she seemed quite amazed as she looked back at this one.

The clip that Sommer shared apparently was one of the first videos she ever had go viral on the social media site. It appeared that this clip was originally posted on her Instagram page in July 2016. It didn’t look like she had been on the site for long at that point, and even then it still was viewed more than 2.7 million times.

The 23-year-old model was filmed exercising and her fit physique looked incredible in a sports bra and pair of very revealing booty shorts. The clip began with Sommer doing a jumping jack and she was then seen doing a number of other exercises including some pushups, lunges, and sprints. Her body glistened as it seemed covered with sweat, oil, or a combination of the two.

Sommer used the song “Only” to accompany this workout clip, which was originally released in 2014. This was a song done by Nicki Minaj with some help from Drake, Lil Wayne, and Chris Brown.

In her caption, Sommer also noted that she thought she had just been 19 years old at the time. She couldn’t believe how much time had already passed since this clip first generated so much attention.

Some of Sommer’s fans teasingly commented that they could see why this video had gone viral five years ago. Her fit physique was shown from virtually every angle and the booty shorts revealed much of the model’s pert derriere. People also could not help but notice her muscular legs and chiseled abs as she worked through the series of intense exercises.

“let’s take a minute to remember how beautiful Sommer is,” commented one of the model’s fans.

“I am so proud of how far you came. You are my star and you are shining so bright,” a follower praised.

Even though this video was not a new one, it generated an intense amount of heat. It had been viewed nearly 2.5 million times within just a few hours on Thursday afternoon and it quickly racked up more than 850,000 likes. Thousands of comments poured in as people praised the stunning beauty’s curves.

“I will never forget when you released this video, it was a masterpiece,” a long-time fan wrote.

“I remember what the hype was about now,” another person teased.

Given the reaction that Sommer received on this post, some might venture to guess that additional throwbacks might be coming soon. The model has shared a number of photos and videos lately that have generated a big response, but this one might be tough for her to top.