Diane Kruger Models A Swimsuit From Norman Reedus’ Ex, Helena Christensen

Diane thanked the supermodel for the black bathing suit, which featured a unique neckline.

Diane Kruger proved that she and her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend are on excellent terms by modeling a chic swimsuit. On Thursday, the 43-year-old Inglorious Basterds star took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself rocking a one-piece from the fashion brand Stærk & Christensen. This is the label co-created by supermodel Helena Christensen, 51, who once dated Diane’s current beau.

Diane’s boyfriend, actor Norman Reedus, 51, wasn’t pictured with her. However, it’s possible that The Walking Dead star was behind the camera. Diane’s photo shoot took place inside a bathroom, where she posed in front of the sink. Bright sunlight was flooding in through multiple windows, and the natural light created a soft hazy effect.

In the caption of her post, the Troy actress thanked Helena and designer Camilla Stærk for the bathing suit she was pictured wearing. She described it as “cool,” and she used emoji to let the two women know how much she loved it.

The garment had wide shoulder straps and a high-cut leg that showcased Diane’s sculpted thighs. However, its most eye-catching detail was its unique neckline. The front scooped down low to show off Diane’s decolletage, and the center of the bust featured a wave-like cutout that exposed a bit more of her chest area.

Diane’s accessories included a thin gold chain necklace and hoop earrings. She also wore a red baseball cap that appeared to feature the logo of the apparel brand Psycho Bunny, which is a skull with bunny ears and crossbones.

Diane had her blond hair pulled back, and her face looked fresh and flawless. She flashed a warm smile at the camera as her photo was snapped.

Diane’s Instagram followers were quick to show her photo some love, pressing the like button on her post over 23,000 times in the span of an hour. They also flocked to the comments section to let her know how much they adored her new bathing suit. Her beauty received plenty of compliments as well.

“It’s very nice! And you look great!” read one response to her post.

“Really cool swimming suit!” commented another fan.

“I love how it curves in the center. So unique,” a third user wrote.

“You look fantastic! Very lovely,” a fourth admirer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Helena has modeled the same bathing suit on her own Instagram page, and her followers also thought that it looked amazing on the supermodel.

A few of Diane’s fans commented on what a hot mama she is. She and Norman welcomed a baby girl in fall 2018. She was Diane’s first child, but Norman and Helena have an adult son named Mingus Lucien. As reported by People, he celebrated his 20th birthday last October.