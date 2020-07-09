Brennah Black Sizzles In Bronze Bikini For Flirty New Instagram Share

Brennah Black went back to her roots and sported a bronze bikini in the latest addition to her fiery Instagram feed. The sizzling upload consisted of two photos that showed off the model’s killer curves and flawless beauty.

The first image in the series captured the model posed outside. A geotag indicated that Brennah was in Los Angeles, California where she posed outside on an outdoor planter that was covered in concrete. Brennah positioned herself on the top of the flower bed and it was covered with mulch. She appeared to have one foot on the ground and stretched her opposite leg behind her. Brennah rested most of her weight on her elbows and pressed her hand against her cheek.

The model looked into the camera with a sexy stare while she showed off her incredible figure in a bikini. The top of her swimwear boasted small, triangle cups and thin black straps that secured over her neck in a halter-style. The garment’s low cut allowed for Brennah to show off her ample bust — a sight that her fans were thrilled to see. The piece was constructed of a shimmery bronze fabric that complimented her tanned skin.

The bottom of the swimsuit was just as sexy and featured string ties that were worn on her hips. The NSFW suit boasted a thong cut and treated Brennah’s captivated audience to a good look at her bodacious backside. The second image in the deck showed the model at a very up-close and personal angle.

Brennah wore her long, blond locks with a middle part, and her curly tresses tumbled over her shoulders and back. She added a pair of sizable gold hoop earrings to her ensemble that provided the perfect amount of bling. Brennah also wore a bombshell application of makeup that brought out all of her striking features and her look appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

In the caption of the photo, Brennah told fans to count her in and added an angel and star emoji at the end of her words. The update has been live on Brennah’s page for a few hours and its already accrued over 4,800 comments and 200-plus likes.

“You are beautiful because of the light you carry inside you. You are beautiful because you say you are, and you hold yourself that way,” one fan commented with a few red heart emoji.

“Have a amazing day you beautiful angelic person you take care,” another Instagrammer gushed.

“Looking gorgeous, beautiful and so preety…you are full of expressions,a terrific model and an actor,” a third raved.