Victoria Villarroel Tugs Her Black Pants In Latest Instagram Clip

Victoria Villarroel thrilled her Instagram fans with a sexy video of herself preening as she showed off some items related to a giveaway she’s doing.

The model shared a clip of herself, and in it, she used both hands to fix her long, dark hair, which fell over both shoulders and down her back from a middle part. The camera panned down her body, and Victoria turned sideways and tugged on her high-waisted skintight black pants, showing off her tiny waist and trim stomach. She appeared to have two small butterflies on her tricep. The shot also showed that the model wore a white ribbed tank-style cropped top that featured a graphic print across her ample chest and racerback styling. The shirt ended right under her breasts. In the background, a sultry instrumental piece played as Victoria preened.

It looked as if the model wore minimal makeup with perhaps a light pink lip-color on her full pout. Her gorgeous eyes stood out in the video, even though they did not appear to have mascara or eyeliner to highlight them. For accessories, Victoria carried a tiny black Gucci bag with a gold chain strap. She also wore two gold necklaces around her neck, and one had a charm that nestled into her cleavage. Her wrist also sported a gold bracelet. Victoria’s fingernails appeared to be long and perfectly shaped.

At the very end of the video, Victoria gave viewers a little smile. Her Instagram followers appeared to appreciate the view with more than 62,000 hitting the like button, and at least 5,600 leaving a reply. The clip also wracked up over 154,000 views in about an hour—many of those who replied tagged friends in an attempt to enter the model’s giveaway. However, the flame emoji also featured heavily among the comments, indicating that many people felt that the whole thing was hot.

“Is your body included?” teased one fan who also added a red heart eye and laughing emoji.

“Give away my soul now, please,” a second devotee wrote.

“You look stunning, Victoria. Your body is goals,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“So hot! I love this woman,” a fourth follower replied along with tagging a buddy.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Victoria, who is also Kylie Jenner’s assistant, made her fans happy when she showed off her sexy curves in a gorgeous orange lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty. The model is an ambassador for the brand, and she often shares shots of herself modeling the latest offerings.