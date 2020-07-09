‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Stars Paget Berry & Ciara Duggan Are Engaged

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Paget Berry proposed to his long-time girlfriend and co-star, Ciara Duggan, recently. The deckhand announced the engagement on Instagram Thursday. The two had been dating for four years.

The couple both posted celebratory photos. Paget wrote, “I did a thing” with the hashtags “engaged,” “best friend,” and “marriagegoals,” among others.

Ciara shared a photo of the two of them kissing along with a video that revealed Paget proposing. In the video, the casually dressed stewardess lounged in a park. Ciara wore a white button-down shirt, denim shorts, and flip flops. She accessorized simply with a black crossbody bag and understated jewelry. Her red hair was pulled up in a bun.

“What, are you serious,” Ciara asked in disbelief.

Paget’s words were difficult to understand as the couple was sitting in front of a running fountain. Although it was apparent that Ciara was in shock as she repeatedly asked Paget if he was for real. Paget was confident as he assured her that he was “100 percent serious.”

The bosun then presented Ciara with a ring. Paget looked at the camera and insisted that this was just a “show ring” for the proposal and that the two would get a more suitable piece of jewelry later on. A photo of the band later revealed that it was not a diamond. Instead, the gold ring was adorned with several stones of various colors.

Paget asked Ciara which hand to put the ring on.

“Depends on which country you are in,” Ciara jokingly replied as Paget placed the ring on her left hand.

The images were presumed taken in the geotagged location of Genova, Italy. The couple just recently set sail again after several months stuck in port due to travel restrictions in place because of the current global pandemic.

Both the stewardess and the bosun grew up on boats, and the two met on Ciara’s family catamaran several years ago. Paget worked with Ciara’s family and convinced the young woman to enter the world of yachting, according to Bravo. She did, and the couple has worked together ever since. Until just recently, the couple was full-time on the yacht featured in Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Parsifal.

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo

Their relationship was often shown on the hit reality show, and at times it was tested. Co-star Georgia Grobler and Paget were often flirtatious on the series. The third stewardess felt so badly about her actions with Paget that she apologized to Ciara before the season ended.