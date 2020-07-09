Amanda Kloots Shares Adorable, Yet Heartbreaking, Video Clip Of Son Elvis & His Daddy Nick Cordero

Fitness trainer Amanda Kloots shared a sweet video clip via her Instagram stories on Thursday, just days after her husband Nick Cordero died after a months-long coronavirus battle. The brief, yet touching, clip showed her little boy Elvis and a big smile.

Amanda revealed last Sunday evening that Nick had passed away earlier in the day. In the podcast episode released this week, actor Zach Braff shared some additional details about his departed friend’s difficult battle against COVID-19. Zach explained that Nick had really relied extensively on machines keeping him alive right until the end. The actor’s death came after spending 95 days in the ICU.

Throughout the past few months, Amanda shared a number of stories and photos showing Nick with their baby boy. Elvis had his first birthday about a month ago, and Amanda shared at that time that they had done a couple of FaceTime calls with Nick to celebrate the special day. Nick couldn’t make the calls himself, but the nursing staff worked with Amanda to ensure that the calls happened regularly until she could visit her husband in person.

Despite the fact that Elvis had not physically been with his dad since March, due to coronavirus precautions, he clearly knows who his daddy is. The adorable moment that Amanda shared on Thursday via social media showed Elvis watching a video of Nick that she played on her phone. Within seconds, Elvis shared an ear-to-ear grin, as he obviously recognized that he was watching his dad.

Noam Galai / Getty Images for Beyond Yoga

Amanda had added text to the video noting that it was Elvis watching Nick and she included a row of heart emoji. Elvis was seemingly facing away from the phone as Amanda started the video, but he quickly turned and broke out his huge smile when the clip began.

Elvis picked up the phone and watched the video of Nick as Amanda encouraged him to give his “dada” a kiss. The toddler apparently was determined not to follow his mom’s request right at that moment. Despite that, he held onto the phone and seemed quite focused on watching his dad.

The two short videos that Amanda shared were only a few seconds long apiece, but Elvis’ gaze did not leave that phone screen as the video of Nick played. It seemed quite clear that Amanda and her family had put in a significant amount of effort these past few months to ensure that Elvis remained familiar with his dad’s face and voice.

Sadly, Elvis only got to have Nick with him for the first 10 months or so of his life. However, it had been clear that the two had adored one another and Amanda has stored up a lot of special moments the daddy-and-son pair had shared that she’ll be sharing with her little boy in the days, months, and years ahead.