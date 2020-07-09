Colton Underwood Posts Cryptic Message, Seemingly Ends Friendship With Cassie Randolph After Her TV Interview

'The Bachelor' star says he is ready to start a new chapter in his life with 'new people.'

Colton Underwood posted a cryptic message to Instagram days after his ex, Cassie Randolph, spoke publicly about their breakup during an appearance on the ABC special The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever.

In a new post shared to his Instagram page, Colton, 28, was pictured sitting alone in an outdoor setting. The Bachelor star was all smiles as he posed in a hoodie, but the caption to his post was serious and reflective.

In the caption to the post, Colton wrote that when he and Cassie ended their relationship in late May, they agreed to handle things “as privately as possible” as they worked on the new phase of their relationship as friends.

Colton added that “obviously a lot changed this week” and that this week’s events caused him to step back and reevaluate his situation. The Bachelor star wrote that he now has more “clarity” about what he needs in a relationship and he revealed he is ready for the chapter of his life with “new stories and new people.”

The Bachelor star’s Instagram post can be seen below.

In comments to the post, Bachelor fans were convinced that Colton’s post was in direct response to Cassie’s interview with Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever. Some fans noted that while Cassie did go on the show, she didn’t say much of anything, which made her cameo even worse.

“Good for you,” one fan wrote to Colton. “I was kinda stunned she chose to speak but staying relevant is obvious especially when you go on with nothing to say. But went on anyway.”

“He is mad at her,” another added. “She went on The Bachelor and now this message means he refuses being friends with her. It’s sad because she said nothing.”

While several followers speculated on what “happened ” between Colton and Cassie, one follower added, “The only thing [that]happened is he doesn’t want to be friends with her because she interviewed this week.”

During the taped, remote appearance on The Bachelor special earlier this week, Cassie admitted she was “nervous” to talk about Colton and said she couldn’t say too much about the reasons behind her split from the former NFL player. The California speech therapist said the split was “a sensitive subject” that she’s not ready to talk about in detail. Harrison continued to press the issue and said he could tell that Cassie had her guard up and was afraid that Colton would be mad at her if she said too much.

Cassie later said she was “annoyed” by the edited version of the interview that aired on The Bachelor special.