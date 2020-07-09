Anna Vakili Displays Her Famous Curves In An Orange Lingerie Set

British reality TV star and model Anna Vakili went online on Thursday and shared a hot snapshot to tease her ardent followers.

In the picture, Anna could be seen rocking a revealing lingerie set that amplified her amazing curves. The set included a sexy bra that boasted orange-colored lace cups, a lilac panel under the cups, lilac straps, and a bow accent in the middle of the bra. The push-up feature of the garment allowed Anna to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed her sexy bra with matching lace panties that featured two thin lilac straps. Her bottoms drew viewers’ attention toward her thick thighs while also accentuating her perfect hourglass figure.

She sported a full face of makeup to complement her attire. She appeared to have applied some foundation that gave her face a dewy finish. The hottie seemingly dusted her cheeks with brown blush, opted for a nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thin coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows and nose contouring.

Anna wore her highlighted tresses in soft, romantic waves, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and arm. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a delicate gold bracelet in one of her wrists.

To pose for the picture, Anna sat atop a bed with white sheets spread over it. Two side tables, two white lamps, several decoration pieces, and cushions could also be seen in the background.

Anna kept one of her hands on the bed and leaned backward while she held the other hand behind her head. She gazed straight at the camera and flashed a small smile.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy lingerie set was from Boux Avenue, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within four hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 33,000 likes. Many of her followers also took to the comments section and posted about 220 messages to praise her amazing figure and style.

“How do you get your stomach so flat?!!” one of her fans questioned.

“Stunning and beautiful lady. You are the cutest on IG,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you are totally unreal. Love you, baby,” a third admirer remarked.

“What a fantastic body you have. You are the most beautiful woman in the world!” a fourth follower wrote.

Several of Anna’s fellow TV personalities and models also liked and commented on the snap, including her Jessica Gale, Joanna Chimonides, and Brooke Lynette.