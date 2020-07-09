Kara Del Toro Smolders In Gold Bikini While Posing In Her Bathroom

Kara Del Toro has a body that seems to be made for bikinis. On Thursday, she put it on display in an Instagram post that featured her wearing a sexy bikini while she posed in her bathroom.

Kara’s update consisted of two photos that were the same, as the post was an advertisement for her preset filters. One image served as the “before” photo showing how the filters can enhance pictures. That being said, she rocked the skimpy two-piece swimsuit.

The bathing suit was a gold color that flattered her bronze skin tone. The top of the ensemble featured a halter-style neck and an open section in the middle, which called attention to her cleavage. The bottoms were a low-rise style that helped accentuate her flat tummy.

Most of the bathroom was white, which helped make Kara’s incredible body a focal point in the photos. The snap captured the Maxim model from a side view. She was perched on the side of her bathtub with one of her legs dangling off of one side. Her toes were pointed, showing off her toned muscles. She propped her other foot on the side of the tub while she rested her forearm on her knee. She leaned back on her other hand, showing off her taut abs. The popular influencer looked at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

Kara styled her hair in loose waves with a deep side part with most of her long locks tossed over one shoulder. She appeared to go with a light application of makeup that included mascara and a rose shade of lipstick. She accessorized her look with a gold pendant necklace and a pair of dangle earrings. To completed her look, she wore a pale polish on her nails.

In a lengthy caption, she explained the filters along with a giveaway.

Her fans seemed to be more impressed with her fabulous figure than anything else.

“But you don’t need any filters, silly!” joked one admirer.

“Any picture you’re in is a good one. Filtered or not,” a second follower quipped.

“Spectacular shot! Maybe your best ever. You look stunning,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” a fourth comment read.

Kara seems to be comfortable in a bikini, and she delights her followers with regular updates that often feature her rocking swimsuits of all styles and colors. Yesterday, she shared a snap that saw her wearing a colorful two piece while she sat outside enjoying the weather.