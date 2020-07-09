Instagram Model Sophie Mudd Shows Off Her Curves & Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini

Instagram star Sophie Mudd flaunted her ridiculous curves in a small bikini, and was joined by model Danielley Ayala who wore a matching outfit. Mudd showed off her jaw-dropping figure from the side while Ayala treated fans to a glimpse of her ample assets.

The models were photographed outdoors on a sunny day and they both looked stunning in the coordinated swimwear. They stood on a concrete path and were surrounded by trees and shrubbery. There was a truck parked in the distance, and the sun caused the trees to cast a shadow over the duo.

Mudd stood in front of Ayala and was shot from the side while she turned her head to face the camera. Her long auburn-colored hair was worn down and parted in the middle. The 21-year-old let her arm hang by her side with her right leg placed in front of her body. She rocked a coffee-brown bikini that had thin straps holding up the cups, and a tiny thong bottom.

The social media influencer gave followers an eyeful of her sideboob and curvy backside while the sun shone on her from the back. She had a come-hither glare across her gorgeous face.

Ayala was photographed from the front in a matching suit. She had her dirty-blond hair down and wavy, and looked towards the ground with a sheepish smile. The Instagram model held a yellow skateboard in her left arm. Ayala’s top barely contained her generous bust, and the influencer’s arms helped accentuate her killer cleavage.

Mudd tagged her fellow model in the post and added a text smiley face in the caption. Many of her 1.7 million Instagram followers flocked to the spicy snap, and over 128,000 showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. She had over 900 comments as her replies were swamped with heart and heart-eye emoji. Several models, including Ayala and Atiana De La Hoya, responded with emoji. Fans littered the comment section with compliments for both women.

“Two of my favorite girls,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Wow one of the sexiest and prettiest women alive,” one fan commented while adding several emoji.

“Wowww quite beautiful tbh,” another added.

“Hollywood should be calling you,” an admirer wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Mudd flaunted her curvaceous figure in a blue yoga bra and matching bike shorts. The two photos in that post were taken outside as she posed next to an old-time air pump. Those scintillating snaps garnered over 107,000 likes from her loyal fans.