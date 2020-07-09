Lyna Perez Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In An Impossibly Tiny White Dress On Instagram

Lyna Perez took to her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon to share yet another racy pic with her adoring fans. The model flashed her incredible figure while getting steamy for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Lyna looked like a total smokeshow as she sported an impossibly tiny white dress. The garment boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a low cut neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage.

The dress had an open back to show off even more skin, and included a short skirt as it put her round booty and long, lean legs on full display. She accessorized the style with dangling earrings, rings on her fingers, and a thick chain around her neck.

Lyna posed in front of a swimming pool. She had one hand wrapped around her tiny waist and the other in hair as she arched her back and popped her booty out. She bent one knee and gave a sultry stare into the lens. In the background of the shot, a cloudy blue sky and some green foliage could be seen.

Lyna wore her brown hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in voluminous strands that fell down her back and brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of make up. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner. She also rocked smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with bright pink gloss on her full lips.

Lyna’s over 5.3 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the snap. Fans flocked to the post to click the like button more than 32,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Admirers also flooded the comments section with over 400 comments.

“Stunning,” one follower wrote.

“Literally my all time fav post notification,” declared another.

“You are simply amazing girl,” a third social media user gushed.

“Omg!!! Your so beautiful!!!” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna is no stranger to showing some skin online. Most recently, the model let it all hang out as she rocked a minuscule pink string bikini. To date, that snap has raked in more than 175,000 likes and over 13,000 comments.