‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Shares Exciting New Preparations For Returning To Work

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself alongside the CBS Daytime drama’s executive producer, Anthony Morina, outside of CBS Television Studio where the soap opera films.

In the shot, Braeden wore dark jeans and a dark, short-sleeved t-shirt. He had a bandana around his face as a covering to help protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The veteran soap star also had on a pair of mirrored aviator-style sunglasses, and his signature gray hair was slicked back from his face. The actor posed with his hands inside his pockets, and he wore a watch on one wrist. Morina stood next to Braeden, and he had on a long-sleeved white t-shirt, dark pants, and a white mask covering his mouth and nose. The executive producer wore a pair of dark sunglasses, and he posed with his arms crossed.

The actor noted that he was at the studio to receive a test for COVID-19, which was presumably in preparation for the show starting production again soon. Soap Opera Digest reported that the sudser would join its sister soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, in resuming production next week. B&B has been back in production at the studio for about two weeks now.

At CBS FOR COVID 19 testing! Next to me is TONY MORINA, our EXECUTIVE PRODUCER! pic.twitter.com/FtAYSboN6x — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) July 9, 2020

Fans responded to Braeden’s tweet with more than 700 hitting the like button and dozen retweeting it. While many expressed their delight that the soap may soon have new episodes to air, others worried with cases surging in the state it could be too soon.

“I’m concerned as hell that it’s much too early to go back. The Virus is spiking badly. Please hold off till things cool down,” wrote one concerned viewer.

“Well both of you look very Dashing with your face mask, Good luck with your testing,” a second fan gushed.

“Pray everyone is clear & we’ll soon be seeing you all back on the screen. I will say though I’m so glad I have so many of you on here & Instagram because I get to see who you are off of the screen,” enthused a third Twitter user.

“Thank you for wearing a mask!!! Love you, sir!!!!” a fourth fan exclaimed.

Several users also asked if that meant the show would resume production soon, and Braeden responded to say the current plan would have the cast and crew starting back next week.

