Abby Rao Flaunts Cheeky Side, Perky Assets In Steamy Slideshow

The Clubhouse co-founder, model and TikTok star Abby Rao generated a significant response from her fanbase late last month by uploading a beachfront spread to Instagram in which she flaunted her derriere amid the rocks, sand and waves while sporting a barely-there bikini. With her most recent update on July 9, the 22-year-old shared a similarly steamy sideshow taken in the same location.

And while her skimpy swimwear appeared to be the same as worn in the earlier post, Rao nonetheless managed to bring something new to the table with varying poses and an opening shot which featured her front side, perky assets and a smoldering facial expression.

Fashion Nova — who presumably made her tight, white bikini — was tagged in the post. In the caption that accompanied the photo, Rao also asked her followers — which currently number well over 2 million on IG — where they wished they could be as they were reading her words, which prompted a litany of responses.

“Somewhere with you,” wrote one admirer.

“I guess I could go to Beverly Hills, California,” commented another in reference to the location that was geotagged in the post.

“Bali and date night with you,” opined a third commenter.

The first snapshot in the spread featured Rao peering seductively into the camera’s lens. As she did so, she allowed her wavy blond hair to flow down over her shoulders and raised her left hand to tuck some of its strands behind her ear. Although she covered her mid-section and bikini bottom with a semi-sheer skirt in the photo, her bustline was prominently displayed mid-frame.

Her top struggled to contain her chest, allowing for a significant showing of cleavage and a hint of underboob.

For the second photo, Rao turned about to provide a back view of her scantily-clad body. She still wore her skirt/waist covering in the shot, but her cheeky side remained partially visible beneath it. Meanwhile, her hair draped down over the entirety of her back as she turned her head to the right and posed with her eyes partially closed and her full lips parted.

In the third and final shot of the spread, Rao maintained her backside pose, but had removed her skirt. As a result, the full shape and curvature of her waist, hips and booty owned the frame.

Rao’s update was well on its way to matching the impact of her earlier post at the time of this writing, at which point it had garnered well over 110,000 likes and more than 700 comments.

Rao has been increasingly active on IG in recent days; as shared previously by The Inquisitr, she teased her fans one day earlier by exposing her backside while wearing a pair of worn out jeans in a particularly tempting update.