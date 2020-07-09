Simone Biles Reveals She & Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. Have Broken Up After 3 Years Together

Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr. recently decided to split after dating for three years.

In her cover story with Vogue, Biles confirmed that she and Ervin broke up in March. While discussing how the recent coronavirus pandemic has affected both her personal and professional life, she shared she and Ervin weren’t working out before they split. The 23-year-old Olympian athlete said she wasn’t taking the breakup well, but ultimately felt they made the right decision.

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” Biles said. “But it was for the best.”

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

According to E! News, Biles first introduced her fans to Ervin back in 2017. The couple’s first official photo on Instagram showed Ervin embracing Biles with one arm while he held his phone with his other hand. Biles then beamed for the camera and informed her fans that Ervin always makes her happy. Ervin also shared another photo of them at the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in August 2017. In addition to being her plus-one, he posted a touching Instagram message about his girlfriend as a way to celebrate her induction.

“Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you’ve accomplished & how well you carry yourself,” Ervin wrote. “You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulations on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

Like Biles, Ervin is a gymnast and currently works as an acrobatic performer at Walt Disney World. In addition to shouting Biles out on social media, she said Ervin always encouraged her when she made strides in her career. In 2019, Biles gushed about how Ervin supports her via phone or in-person. She also posted a sweet tribute to Ervin in October 2019 when she wished him a happy birthday. Once again, Biles shared how sweet her ex was and promised he would have a great year.

Although Biles didn’t say exactly what caused the split, she did say being quarantined at home has proved to be difficult for her. As an athlete, she said not being able to go to the gym has been something she hasn’t completely adjusted to yet. She said working out was a great distraction from her thoughts, and she’s had to go another route over the past few months. Biles says she’s now forced to deal with her emotions head-on and has been writing them down as they come up.