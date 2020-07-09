Bri Teresi Rocks Wet Hair & Only A Pair Of Bikini Bottoms In NSFW Beachside Photo

Bri Teresi has earned a ton of attention from her 1 million-plus fans with the most recent image that was shared on her Instagram page. The new update was added to her feed a little over an hour ago and showed plenty of skin.

The post captured the model posed on the beach. A geotag in the image indicated that the photo was taken in Los Angeles, California. Bri turned her body in profile and appeared to be sitting on top of a surfboard that was covered with sand. The background of the photo was picture-perfect and offered a glimpse of sand and the ocean.

Bri tucked her knees near her chest and grabbed her feet with her hands. She turned her head to the side and rested her chin on her shoulder as she parted her lips and gazed into the camera. The model ditched her top entirely for the steamy update and used her upper legs to cover what was necessary, however, Bri still flashed a glimpse of sideboob for her eager audience.

On her lower-half, Bri rocked a pair of black bikini bottoms with three straps that stretched over her hips. The sexy cut of the bottoms allowed Bri to show off trim legs and her tiny midsection and waist. The skin-baring snap also flaunted a few more of the model’s most notable features, including her shoulders and back while Bri’s complexion and allover glow looked picture-perfect.

The model added a pair of dangly gold earrings that provided the perfect amount of sparkle. It looked like Bri had just taken a dip in the water, and she wore her blond locks down and slicked back. Bri also rocked her typical application of glam that brought out all of her stunning features. The look appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, and mascara. Bri also appeared to brush her cheeks with blush, and she wore a shimmery layer of highlighter directly above it.

To go with the photo, Bri penned a caption about curious people and adventures. In the caption of the update, she also made sure to tag her photographer. The post has already earned Bri over 4,000 likes and 176 comments from her fans.

“Okay I need this poster size. Fire,” one social media user chimed in with a series of flame emoji.

“Just wonderful and beautiful, Bri spectacular,” another fan gushed.

“So beautiful Bri absolutely gorgeous,” a third Instagram used chimed in with the addition of a series of red hearts.

“Bold enough to venture, For adventures bring hidden treasures like yourself,” one more fan replied.