Meg Turney Wears Revealing Lingerie While Posing On A Bed In Throwback Photo

On Thursday, July 9, American cosplay model Meg Turney made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 761,000 Instagram followers.

The black-and-white photo showed the 33-year-old striking a flirtatious pose on a bed. She laid on her stomach and bent her knees, as she propped her head up with her hand. Meg tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

The Instagram star flaunted her incredible figure in a plunging bra and a pair of thong underwear. The revealing lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage and pert derriere were put on full display. Meg kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo shoot, the bombshell wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. She appeared to have on a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The cosmetic application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, dark eyeshadow, a few coats of mascara, and lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that the photo was taken at an earlier date for the website theChive.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 17,000 likes. Quite a few of Meg’s admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are so pretty Meg and love the choice of a black and white image,” wrote a fan.

“You’re too beautiful!!!!!!” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of purple heart emoji to the comment.

“Lovely smile. You’re very photogenic,” said another follower, along with a red heart emoji.

“Such a beautiful smile,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the cosplayer.

Meg has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her fantastic physique on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she dressed up as a sexy version of the character Jill Valentine from the Resident Evil video game franchise. The costume consisted of strappy black lingerie and a matching beret.