Viral Video Shows Woman Yelling At A Dental Worker, Refuses To Wear Mask Or Have Temperature Taken

Yet another viral video has surfaced showing someone getting angry for being asked to wear a mask and have their temperature taken before receiving service. TMZ reported that the latest clip showed a woman yelling at a dental worker before her teeth-cleaning appointment because she needed to have her temperature taken before being seen by the dentist.

Not only did the woman refuse, but she also claimed she had spoken to her attorney before entering the office and had been told it was illegal.

According to the article, the video was shared on TikTok yesterday and has since gone viral. It is not evident where the incident took place or who the woman is because the person who filmed the footage recorded her from behind.

The clip shows an old blond lady wearing glasses standing in front of the receptionist area as she argues with someone off-screen.

The dental worker told her it was not acceptable for her to go maskless, so the woman cheekily covered her mouth and said that should be enough.

“You’re gonna work on my teeth, not my nose,” she said.

“And, when they brought up taking her temperature before she could enter, she claimed that’s illegal because dentists aren’t MDs. Well, neither is your average restaurant owner, Karen, and they’re taking temps too,” stated the article.

The term “Karen” has been used to describe women, typically middle-aged white women, who complain about trivial things and often call the police or ask to speak to management.

In this case, the woman did ask to speak to the owner of the dentist’s office. The worker she talked to said they would call them on the phone, and the “Karen” said she wanted to speak to them and that she wanted to receive notice that they were refusing to serve her in writing.

At one point, the patient also threatened to sue the office for not allowing her to go to her appointment.

“I have a right to sue you for harassing me,” she said, asserting, “I do have that right, and I talked to my attorney before I came here.”

Toward the end of the clip, what sounded like another worker could be heard telling the woman she should not even be in the building without a mask, to which the woman responded, “I can do what I want.”

She yelled that it was “not a law.”

The incident is similar to one that happened last month when a woman dubbed “Trader Joe’s Karen” was recorded going ballistic inside a Los Angeles Trader Joe’s after being asked to wear a mask by a sales associate.