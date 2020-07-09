Kelly Brook Embraces Her Bombshell Curves By Rocking A Gold Bikini In The Rain

The British model posed outside in her garden.

Kelly Brook revealed that she’s proud of her curvy figure in her latest social media update. The 40-year-old British model and TV personality shared a set of steamy outdoor photos with her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday, and the shots were met with an avalanche of praise.

Kelly posed in her garden. She stood in front of a white pillar sandwiched between two walls covered with thick vines. The plants had waxy green leaves and small white flowers. The model wore a gauzy swimsuit cover-up with a palm leaf pattern that almost made it blend in with the vines. However, the print featured subtle blue tones that the real leaves were lacking. Kelly wore the ankle-length robe completely open to show off her hourglass curves.

Underneath the robe, the model rocked a gold foil two-piece. The texture of the swimsuit’s metallic fabric resembled wood grain. Kelly’s string bikini top had large triangle cups to accommodate her colossal cleavage. However, the garment still left a significant amount of her voluptuous breasts exposed. Kelly’s bottoms had a low fixed front with thick rope ties on the sides. She didn’t share a rear view of the bikini, but it was clear that her bottoms were not a thong.

Kelly’s only visible accessories were small silver hoops in her ears. Her footwear was a pair of platform espadrille sandals with tall wedge heels and black ankle straps. The straps over the toes were clear, and they appeared to be embellished with rows of multi-colored gems.

Kelly wore her brunette hair styled in soft waves, and the natural light outside brought out her honey-colored highlights. Her glamorous beauty look seemingly included glossy dark pink lipstick, bronzer, mascara, and brown eye shadow.

For her first photo, Kelly tilted her head back and shot the camera a flirty look with her lips slightly parted. She was photographed reaching up to touch a cluster of small white blossoms on a vine. Her second picture captured her from further back. She stood on one foot and held her robe out to one side like a cape.

In the caption of her post, Kelly revealed that it was raining when her photos were snapped. She also made sure to note that her pictures were promotional shots for F&F Clothing. Since she initially uploaded the images to her Instagram account, her followers have liked them over 96,000 times.

“This is what I call a perfectly shaped body,” read one fan’s response to her post. “I love your fabulous curves.”

“Natural beauty doesn’t get any better,” another admirer wrote.

“It’s good to see curves and not airbrushed skinny,” a third commenter remarked.

In a previous photo, Kelly proudly flaunted her curves in a red polka-dot bikini. The sizzling snap was taken during her trip to the Maldives.