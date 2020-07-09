Tinashe Looks Fierce In Skimpy White Outfit For ‘ColorBloc’ Magazine

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new professional photos of herself. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant has been promoting new remixes of her songs via the social media platform but recently also graced the cover of ColorBloc Magazine. You can view the cover shot here.

The “All Hands on Deck” songstress stunned in a white top with long puffy sleeves. The garment helped display her shoulders and decolletage, which she left bare with no jewelry. Tinashe paired the outfit with white panties and showed off her legs. She accessorized with numerous rings and a small nose ring. Tinashe kept her nails short with a coat of polish and styled her long dark hair in a ponytail. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied lipstick, black mascara, and eyeliner.

The 27-year-old treated followers to two images in one upload that were both captured in black-and-white.

In the first shot, Tinashe was snapped in front of a plain backdrop. She was captured from the legs-up with one arm resting behind her and the other in between her parted legs. Tinashe tilted her head to left and whipped her long ponytail. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and made the pose look effortless.

In the next frame, Tinashe bent her knees and arched forward. She placed both arms in front of her and positioned her head directly facing the camera.

In the tags, the entertainer credited the photographer, Juan Veloz, and ColorBloc Magazine.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 24,100 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.9 million followers.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“The level of iconicness… Far too much,” another person shared.

“A queen in full control,” a third fan remarked.

“Of course babe Tinashe, you are the dream of delicious,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this week, Tinashe posted a number of snapshots of herself on the set of the video for the remix of “Die a Little Bit.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a long-sleeved, cut-out PVC crop top paired with matching loose-fitted pants. Tinashe completed the outfit with white sneakers and sported her dark hair down in shoulder-length braids. The singer was captured in a number of images that saw her in motion in front of a large screen backdrop.