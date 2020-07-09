Daisy Keech Opts To Go Braless Underneath An Unbuttoned Cardigan While Sitting On The Dock Of A Lake

Daisy Keech steamed up her Instagram page on Thursday with a sizzling new photo that is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The model and TikTok star was captured sitting at the edge of a wooden dock in the latest addition to her Instagram feed. She posed with one leg bent at the knee and the other stretched out in front of her as she gazed at the camera with a soft smile across her face. A picturesque view of a secluded lake and a vibrant blue sky filled up the background behind her and was illuminated by the golden rays of the sun.

The scene was nothing short of stunning, but it was Daisy herself that truly captivated her audience by showing some serious skin as she worked the camera. The 20-year-old wore a light green cardigan that cropped at her hips and highlighted her sunkissed skin. She opted to leave the sweater completely unbuttoned, revealing that she was going braless underneath. The move made for a racy display of the star’s bare chest and voluptuous cleavage. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Daisy paired her knitted top with light wash denim shorts that clung tightly to her lower half in all of the right ways. The bottoms hit only to the tops of her sculpted thighs, leaving her toned legs completely bare. The number also boasted a high-rise waistband that drew attention to the model’s flat midsection and toned waist.

Daisy accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and tied her platinum locks back in a sleek, low bun. She also wore a simple application of makeup to accentuate her striking features and natural beauty. The cosmetics look appeared to include a light pink lip gloss, blush, and mascara, as well as a dusting of highlighter along her cheekbones that shimmered underneath the sun.

Fans were quick to shower the steamy shot with love, awarding it more than 340,000 likes after just two hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment Daisy.

“You’re always soooo beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Most perfect person on the planetttt,” quipped another fan.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” a third follower praised.

“A literal goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Daisy has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of new photos lately. On Wednesday, the blond bombshell shared a series of snaps that saw her flaunting her abs and in a white crop top with tattered Daisy Dukes. That post proved to be another hit, racking up over 516,000 likes and 2,305 comments to date.