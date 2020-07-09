Michael Cohen Arrested, Former Donald Trump Lawyer Reportedly In Custody

Michael Cohen has been arrested. According to a tweet from Reuters, a witness reported seeing Cohen taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Details regarding Cohen’s arrest were not immediately available. The New York Post reported July 3 that Cohen was spotted at a restaurant in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The Post quoted former Bureau of Prisons official Cameron Lindsay, who said Cohen’s night out “doesn’t look right” and might be considered a violation of the terms of his furlough.

Cohen and his wife, Laura, were seen eating outside French restaurant Le Bilboquet — located around the corner from his Park Avenue residence — with another couple. The Post reported that the group were there for around an hour and were the last customers to leave, departing around 11:30 p.m.

“I find it unusual that he’s out to dinner,” Lindsay told The Post.

As detailed in the report, Cohen was required to provide a furlough address as part of his furlough application, and to certify his understanding that he was only allowed to be “in the area of the destination… and at ordinary stopovers or points on a direct route” to or from the address provided. His trip out