Michael Cohen Arrested, Former Donald Trump Lawyer Reportedly In Custody

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, departs his Manhattan apartment for prison on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Crime

Michael Cohen has been arrested. According to a tweet from Reuters, a witness reported seeing Cohen taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Details regarding Cohen’s arrest were not immediately available. The New York Post reported July 3 that Cohen was spotted at a restaurant in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The Post quoted former Bureau of Prisons official Cameron Lindsay, who said Cohen’s night out “doesn’t look right” and might be considered a violation of the terms of his furlough.

“I find it unusual that he’s out to dinner,” said Lindsay, who now works as a consultant and expert witness.