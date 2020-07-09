Michael Cohen Arrested, Former Donald Trump Lawyer Reportedly In Custody

Michael Cohen has been arrested. According to a tweet from Reuters, a witness reported seeing Cohen taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Details regarding Cohen’s arrest were not immediately available. The New York Post reported July 3 that Cohen was spotted at a restaurant in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The Post quoted former Bureau of Prisons official Cameron Lindsay, who said Cohen’s night out “doesn’t look right” and might be considered a violation of the terms of his furlough.

“I find it unusual that he’s out to dinner,” said Lindsay, who now works as a consultant and expert witness.