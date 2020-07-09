Marli Alexa Exposes Her Cleavage In Plunging Black Crop Top For New Instagram Share

Marli Alexa showed some skin as she rocked a racy ensemble in her most recent Instagram upload on Thursday afternoon. The model flashed her curves while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Marli looked smoking hot as she sported a black crop top. The shirt featured a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The top also gave fans a peek at her sideboob and showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

She accessorized the style with a dainty gold chain and a palm tree pendant around her neck.

In the caption of the post, she joked about the way her light-colored eyes looked in photos, using emojis to make a silly face.

Marlie posed with one hand at her side and the other touching her chest as she wore a steamy expression on her face and gave a piercing stare into the camera. In the background of the shot, a neon pink light could be seen.

Marli wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the platinum locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

Marli’s 523,000-plus followers fell in love with the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 7,600 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 160 remarks about the photo during that time.

“God you’re so beautiful and sexy eyes goodness girl wow,” one follower stated.

“You are so unbelievably beautiful. I love your posts so much you little cutie,” another declared.

“Beautiful and cute eyes my love,” a third comment read.

“A Goddess fall from the heavens,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her enviable curves in her sexy posts. She’s often seen sporting revealing ensembles such as scanty bathing suits, racy tops, and tight pants in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she let it all hang out in a black string bikini that hugged her petite figure. That post also proved to be popular among fans. To date, that snap has racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 470 comments.