Donald Trump Is Getting Support From Coronavirus Experts On Push To Reopen Schools

As the debate continues over whether to reopen United States schools in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump is getting rare support from virus experts in his push for reopening, CBC News reported.

According to the report, the several experts interviewed by the broadcaster suggested that the evidence supports a safe reopening of schools. Although the experts stressed that Trump’s track-record on the COVID-19 pandemic is poor, they agreed with his recent position.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore, said he would generally not listen to Trump for advice on handling coronavirus. However, Adalja said the president’s position on the current issue of reopening schools is supported by science.

“It just happens to be a coincidence that he might have said something that’s backed by epidemiological data in this case,” Adalja said.

Dr. Michael Silverman, chief of infectious diseases at the Health Sciences Centre in London, Ontario, echoed Adalja.

“I’m very, very, very, very, very non-pro-Trump. But this is an issue — it should not be a political thing. It should be based on the science.”

Silverman also said that the science supports the notion that children should be returning to school.

Ashleigh Tuite, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, warned of possible outbreaks that could stem from reopening but still supported the process.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top coronavirus expert in the United States who has clashed with Trump on many occasions during the pandemic, believes that keeping children out of school is currently doing more harm than good.

“We should try as best as possible to get the children back to school and the schools open,” Fauci said.

Trump recently attacked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its guidelines on reopening schools, which he suggested were too strict. According to CBC News, this attack “puzzled” public health experts.

In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

Per CBC News, much is still unknown about children’s response to coronavirus. Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, claimed that children are less at risk of “severe consequences” of the virus. He also said the evidence thus far appears to suggest that children are less “efficient or effective” at transmitting the virus. Nevertheless, there is still no scientific consensus on the effects of the virus on children.

As The Inquisitr reported, doctors in the United Kingdom previously noted a surge in children being hospitalized with multisystem inflammatory state, which is a condition that requires intensive care. Notably, the country’s National Health Service claimed that the condition was spotted in children either known or suspected to have contracted coronavirus.