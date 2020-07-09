‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Breaks Down Scoop On Clare Crawley’s Season Finally Filming

Quite soon, Clare Crawley is expected to begin filming her journey as The Bachelorette. Things were put on hold for several months thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but the network hasn’t given up on making this happen. Spoiler king Reality Steve took to his blog on Thursday morning to share the latest scoop he has pulled together regarding how this is all set to play out.

Earlier spoilers from Reality Steve revealed that the guys were beginning to arrive in California and that filming would take place at the swanky La Quinta Resort. Now, his new blog post adds some additional details regarding how production hopes to proceed.

It’s previously been noted that Clare, the guys, and the crew would all be tested for coronavirus upon getting to California and then quarantined for a week or so. That is still the plan, and Reality Steve said that more guys than usual are being brought in so that production has alternates in case there are some positive tests.

In fact, he said, he thinks they are flying 40 to 45 guys out to be tentative bachelors for Clare’s season. However, he noted he was certain that the men who were intended to be backup cast members had not been told that.

In addition, Reality Steve said that production would continue to do coronavirus testing throughout filming. He said he believed that everybody would be tested every two or three days. If someone did test positive, that will turn everything upside down in terms of continuing to film.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Leisure Opportunities

As fans would expect, some of the 32 men who were originally announced by ABC as possible suitors for Clare were replaced. Reality Steve’s spoilers noted that he is aware of seven or so men who have been replaced and he said it was for a variety of reasons.

The spoiler guru indicated that about 12 or 13 of the original guys were expected to still be vying for Clare’s final rose, perhaps more. He also said that he knew about the same number of new guys who have been cast and all of them were over the age of 30.

Will this filming plan work? Reality Steve pointed out that if tests started to come back as positive once filming gets going, he didn’t think they would necessarily even try to continue.

“Just because they start filming does not mean they’re gonna finish, cause we just don’t know what’s going to happen during filming with COVID and with this virus,” he cautioned.

The Bachelorette fans are hoping that this plan will work so that Clare can have her chance to find the man of her dreams. If all goes according to plan, filming should begin in about a week and the network anticipates airing the episodes on Tuesday nights this fall.