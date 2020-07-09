Ashley Benson & G-Eazy’s Relationship Allegedly Moved Fast ‘Because They Like Being Together So Much’

According to a new exclusive from Hollywood Life, there is a reason why Ashley Benson and G-Eazy’s relationship has “progressed quickly” after the Pretty Little Liars alum split from Cara Delevingne.

An insider told the outlet that the two were essentially inseparable “because they like being together so much.”

Supposedly the pair was hardly apart at all in June. They often hang out at G-Eazy’s (real name Gerald Gillum) home or spend time going on hikes and walks together. Benson reportedly even took the 31-year-old as her date to her sister’s wedding last month.

The insider alleged that G-Eazy was “a total hit at the family affair.”

Benson’s family seemed quite taken with him, and the source continued, adding that the couple acted “very natural together.”

Benson and the rapper seemed to come out of nowhere, and very fast after she and Delevingne broke up.

Fans wondered where the “whirlwind romance” had come from, and worried she was moving too quickly as a way to get over her ex-girlfriend.

Their romance between the actress and rapper was officially confirmed back in May after they were spotted kissing in photographs that quickly circulated online. The kissing photos emerged just over a week after Benson and the Paper Towns actress announced they had split.

The source told Hollywood Life that the couples’ lives “have been slowed down by all the COVID-19 restrictions, so they have had the chance to hang out more than usual, and are getting to know each other better.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

While the “Had Enough” singer enjoys being in relationships, the insider claimed that when he goes on tour, he struggles with temptations on the road. Since he hasn’t been able to travel amid the pandemic, he’s had time to get to know the 30-year-old actress better than he might have had he been on tour.

Previously, he has been linked to musicians like Halsey, Lana Del Rey, and Megan Thee Stallion.

However, a second source exclusively told the publication that it’s “different” with his latest girlfriend.

“The thing with Ashley is that he really finds her very fun and cool, and very unique, and realized that they work as a couple.”

Hollywood Life claimed they had reached out to reps for the couple for comment on the latest revelations but had not received a response yet.

At the end of June, The Inquisitr reported that Benson and G-Eazy were even getting involved musically with one another, as she had a feature on his new album Everything’s Strange Here. Her vocals were featured on a track titled “All the Things You’re Searching For.”