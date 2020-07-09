Laura Marie Stuns In Nude Thong Bikini Bottoms & See-Through Fishnet Pants At The Beach

Laura Marie looked like a total beach bunny in her most recent Instagram post on Wednesday night. The brunette beauty rocked a racy look while promoting Bang Energy drinks.

In the sexy video, Laura looked smoking hot while wearing a purple bikini top. The garment clung to her ample bust and showcased her abundant cleavage while putting her toned arms and shoulders on full display.

She paired the top with nude thong bikini bottoms and a pair of matching fishnet pants. The see-through bottoms tied around her tiny waist and hugged her curvy hips and long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs. She accessorized the style with some dark sunglasses, a bracelet on her wrist, and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Laura posed in an array of positions on the beach. She served up some sultry looks as a gorgeous ocean, clear blue sky, and white sand beach could be seen in the background.

Laura parted her long, dark hair down the middle. She styled the locks in sleek, straight stands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Laura’s over 1.5 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post. The video was watched more than 6,400 times within the first 15 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also left more than 180 messages in the comments section.

“So beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“So hot baby wow,” another remarked.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” a third social media user wrote.

“You fascinate me I like you,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in racy outfits for her online snaps. She’s been seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and plunging tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she soaked up some sun while posing poolside in a barely there black thong bikini. To date, that snap has raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 220 comments.