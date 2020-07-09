‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Maya Vander & Christine Quinn Drops Teasers For Season 3

The third season of the high-glam Netflix reality show will be the biggest yet.

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander says the show’s upcoming season will feature some “happy” and “not so happy” storylines. The star of the Netflix reality show about the world of luxury California real estate dished on season 3, which drops on August 7, in a new interview, as did her co-star Christine Quinn.

A promo for the new season of Selling Sunset already teased that series star Chrishell Stause’s bombshell divorce drama with her ex-husband, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, will play out in front of the cameras.

“Obviously, we have the divorce [drama with Chrishell], we have the wedding [with Christine],” Maya told Us Weekly.

The mom of two added that during filming for the third season, Chrishell tried to remain positive despite her ongoing divorce drama. The Selling Sunset star said the former soap actress “showed up” for filming and for her real-life job as a realtor at the luxury real estate firm.

Maya added that there will be some “happy, happy” stories and “unfortunately not so happy” stories, including a closer look at the past romance between boss Jason Oppenheim and one of the firm’s top realtors, Mary Fitzgerald.

“We’re going to talk about, a little bit, the relationship with Jason and Mary,” Maya added. “We have some favoritism towards Mary for Jason [as well].”

In the interview, the successful Oppenheim Group realtor added that viewers might also see her “possibly open my own brokerage in Miami and maybe do something with The O Group.”

Maya’s comments about the upcoming season come just as her co-star Christine described Season 3 of the high-glam reality series as “definitely the biggest and best yet.”

“The season finale is my wedding, which is going to be an epic way to end the series,” Christine told the UK outlet Express.

Selling Sunset fans know that Christine and Mary were in a major feud over the fact that Christine told Davina Potratz that she wasn’t invited to Mary’s wedding because her fiance Romain Bonnet doesn’t like the way she talked about him behind his back. But in Season 3, besties Christine and Davina will feud as well.

“I also start working with Davina to help her find a buyer for her listing and we get into a little argument,” Christine dished. “In the third season, I try to get closer to Mary after her wedding but ‘that side’ does everything they can to keep space between us.”

As for Christine’s wedding, last week the high-end realtor revealed that she was sick with coronavirus when she exchanged vows with millionaire businessman Christian Richard in a winter-themed wedding last December.